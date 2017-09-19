The official cast photo for The Real Housewives of Atlanta was dropped earlier today and it’s no surprise for those who read Straight From The A daily!

As previously reported, for the benchmark 10th season the cast of characters will include Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, while Kim Zolciak holds ‘friend’ status this year.

I apologize. I totally jumped the gun this morning with that unofficial trailer clip.

Check out the OFFICIAL 2+ minute extended trailer for season 10 below.

VIDEO: RHOA Season 10 Extended Trailer… (FULL)

We have been discussing many of the things revealed in the extended trailer all Summer long.

Nene is back and battling dayum near EVERYBODY.

Kandi is dealing with everybody EXCEPT Porsha.

Sheree Whitfield is taking Phaedra’s place with her new ‘prison bae’.

[READ: Exclusive Details About Sheree Whtifield & Tyrone Gilliams Prison Romance… ]

Kenya Moore’s marriage is questionable.

[READ: Kenya Moore Shares “Drunk In Love” Clip of Wedding Day…]

Cynthia Bailey’s new relationship is questionable.

[READ: Cut The Check! Cynthia Bailey Hires New Boyfriend… ]

Porsha’s existence on the show is questionable.

[READ: Porsha & Kim = The New ‘Frick & Frack’?]

Kim Zolciak-Bierman’s entire face is questionable.

Yup… I think that about sums it up.

So far, no Phaedra Parks sightings but her fans are still holding out hope that there may have been a glimpse of her in the trailer. I didn’t see it though.

RHOA returns for Season 10 on Sunday, November 5 at 8/7c.

What are your thoughts about the RHOA season 10 cast photo?