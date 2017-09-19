R. Kelly hasn’t quite dodged his latest underaged ‘sex cult’ allegations.

On the season 4 premiere of ‘The Real,’ Jerhonda Pace, a woman who was once reportedly a part of Kelly’s harem, shares a shocking story about her experience and how the superstar mastered having women under his control.

Jerhonda reveals that she was only 16 when she began sneaking out to see the superstar and eventually would have to ask his permission to leave. She also reveals that Kelly had ‘trainers’ to teach young girls how to please him.

In case you missed it, watch the video below…



VIDEO: Jerhonda Pace On Allegedly Being Trained To Please R. Kelly

“The trainer — it’s a woman — and she trains you to please him sexually,” she said on the daytime talk show. “She trained me for everything I was doing. She told me how to please him and she also taught me what I like.” “I got invited to his tour bus,” she continued. “So I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked and I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’ Because Rob [Kelly] is the one who took my virginity. I was like, ‘Ummm, yeah, so what’s going on?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ I guess he saw that I was looking uneasy.” “That’s when he told me to look at her and he said, ‘She’s going to teach you everything you need to know. So she’s going to please you.’ And he told me to remove my clothes and that’s when me and her engaged in sexual activity. She was doing everything. I didn’t know. I was 16,” Pace claimed.



VIDEO: Jerhonda Pace, “He Would Lock You In A Room For Days”

he Real hosts asked Pace about living in Kelly’s home, where he allegedly women against their will and is in control of all aspects of their lives and punishes those who do not comply.

“It’s very frightening,” Pace said. “He would slap you in your face. He would physically harm you and he would put you in a room and he would put you in a room and he would lock you in the room for days. For days.”

A few weeks back, it was revealed that R. Kelly had paid off quite a few of his victims (click HERE if you missed that), and one in particular, Jerhonda Pace, decided to share her story.

[READ: Jerhonda Pace Spekas + R. Kelly Threatens Legal Action… ]

Jerhonda reveals in her interview with The Real that she is now married with kids, but chose to share her story to hopefully prevent other young girls from falling into the same trap.



VIDEO: Jerhonda Pace Alleges How She Finally Escaped R. Kelly’s Mansion

On how she eventually got away, Jerhonda explains:

He was preparing for a party at the time. I told him my uncle lived a few doors down and I wanted to go to my uncle’s house to grab some shoes. And he was like, ‘Okay, well when you get there, you get the shoes and you come right back.’ And at that moment, when I knew I got out the house, I was like, ‘I’m not going back. I refuse.’ I wasn’t going back.” “I lied to get out. I left everything behind,” said Pace. “The only thing I had in my hand was a cell phone and that’s because of course you need to communicate with him to get back in. I left everything and I just never looked back.”

For the record, R. Kelly has denied the scandelous allegations.

What are your thoughts about Jerhonda’s shocking interview?