Kandi Burruss, Lil Kim and Tiny Harris strike a pose during the 2017 Hip-Hop Honors, which was taped last night.

Xscape is one of the many old school groups performing for VH1’s Hip Hop Honors this year, which will honor ’90s Game Changers’ and celebrate a number of influencers responsible for driving urban entertainment to the mainstream in the 90s.

Honorees include Martin Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Master P, Jermaine Dupri and renowned hip-hop video director Hype Williams.

More details + photos below…

Martin Lawrence DJ Khaled

Xscape rocked all white on the carpet of the 2017 Hip-Hop Awards.

Tiny and T.I. crossed paths on the red carpet.

Xscape, Da Brat, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, The Lox, , Havoc and Ty Dolla $ign and more are scheduled to perform.

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

DaBrat, Stephen Hill, Jermaine Dupri Mase, Mariah Carey

Honorees Carey and Dupri are also set to take the stage during the event.

Presenters include Tichina Arnold, Faith Evans, Timbaland and DJ Khaled while actress Regina Hall will host the event.

Faith Evans and Lil Kim

Last year’s honoree, Missy Elliott, who was recognized for paving the way for women in hip-hop, is scheduled to open up the show with a musical performance featuring the leading lady of 90s rap, Lil Kim.

Master P & Kandi Burruss

Kandi, Romeo Miller & Tiny

T.I. and Asad

The star-studded ceremony was held at Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios last night, it will air tonight, (Monday, September 18) on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET.

Will you be tuning in?

PHOTOS: Instagram