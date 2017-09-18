Quick Quotes: #InsecureHBO’s Issa Rae Roots For ‘Everybody Black’… (VIDEO)

Issa Rae, creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” shared the keys to success her success recently on the red carpet of this year’s EMMY Awards.

[READ: Issa Rae is New Face of ‘CoverGirl’… (PHOTOS)]

While the her own was snubbed at annual awards show, Issa still showed up and showed support for others who were nominated this year.

When asked who she was rooting for, Issa states confidently:

“I’m rooting for everybody black,” she said from the red carpet. “I am!”

Video below…

Issa Rae is pure Black girl magic!! I appreciate that she’s staying true to who she is and that, my friends, is why she’s winning!

First #Emmys! Thank you @VeraWangGang for the beautiful, custom dress. Beat: @joannasimkin Hair: @lovingyourhair A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT