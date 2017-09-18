Kevin Hart Issues Public ‘Apology’ For Latest Cheating Scandal + Extortionist Reveals Motives… (VIDEO)

Kevin Hart has been the topic of discussion all weekend long as he was caught ‘out there’ once again presumably cheating on his pregnant wife.

Just last month Kevin’s wife Enniko Parrish, who is expecting her first child with the actor, got in a very public dispute with Hart’s first wife, Torrei Hart, who called Eniko out about ‘erasing’ the fact that she was once the mistress.

[READ: Blended Family Drama! Kevin Hart Responds to Eniko & Torrei’s Online Battle… (VIDEO)]

Welp… it seems like Eniko is feeling the burn now that she’s in the number one spot.

The popular comedian issued a very public apology via social media, where he admits to a “bad error in judgment”. Hart specifically apologizes to his wife Eniko, and his two children – Heaven, 12 and Hendrix, 9.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

In the video above, Hart states:

I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.

Hart said there were “no excuses” for his behavior and vowed to “do better” in the future. The actor then revealed a person tried to “have financial gain” off his mistakes.

But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.

TMZ is reporting that the FBI is now investigating an extortion plot that involves a graphic sex tape involving Hart. The tape is described as a “highly produced” 4 minute and 47 second video, with audio from Kevin on various radio shows as the video rolls.

The video cuts to a bedroom scene where it appears 2 people are having sex on a bed. You can’t see the people in the bed, but afterward you see a naked man walking in the room and it definitely looks like Kevin.

The ‘extortionist’ even sent the news outlet a video detailing the motives behind exposing the superstar funny man…

Meanwhile, remember the chick Hart was busted with in Miami earlier this Summer?

[FLASHBACK: Kevin Hart Responds to Rumors of Cheating on Pregnant Wife… ]

Well, apparently his jump off feels vindicated about him being exposed. According to RhymesWithSnitch, shortly after Kevin released his online apology to his wife and kids, Monique ‘MoMo’ Gonzales posted the following cryptic message on Instagram: