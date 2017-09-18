Nassir Jones (aka ‘Nas’) and Nicki Minaj hit the net this past weekend with a few ‘fresh’ photos reminiscent of days past.

On Sunday (Sept. 17), the rumored hip-hop couple posted several shots in and around Nas’ Queens, NYC stomping grounds in throwback 1988 Mercedes Benz which bared the name of the legendary rapper’s first album, ‘Illmatic’.

Nas & Nicki (that has a nice ring to it) sported matching Gucci gear alongside the all-white vintage whip and shared several shots.

“Got my Bday 1988 190E Benz & picked up Shorty from Queens! We Out!” Nas captioned the shot above as he and Nicki style and profiled.

There have been lots of rumors that Escobar and the Queen Barbz have been quietly dating since May, but they have been keeping things quiet as they get to know each other.

I guess there’s no better way to move the relationship along, than to become ‘instagram official’.

What do you think of this new hip-hop power couple?