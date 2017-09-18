Donald Glover Makes History With #AtlantaFX Emmys Win… (VIDEO)

Atlanta native Donald Glover was the proud recipient to TWO Emmy awards last night for the FX series ‘Atlanta’.

Glover won for an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series’ for his role as Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks in the popular show and 2nd Emmy for ‘Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series’ for his work on the “B.A.N.” episode, an experimental episode of Atlanta which was presented as a broadcast from an alternate universe’s version of ‘Black Entertainment Television’.

Details + video of Glover’s acceptance speech below…

For the record, Glover’s Emmy win is groundbreaking in that he’s the first Black director to ever win for ‘Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series,’ as noted in the hilarious viral tweet below…

As usual, Glover’s acceptance speech was the talk of the evening:

Glover thanked his partner, his son, unborn child, the city of Atlanta, and the FX network, he also thanked ’45’ for his good fortune, stating:

I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list. He’s the reason I’m probably up here.

Congrats to the talented superstar!!