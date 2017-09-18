Rapper Wiz Khalifa was in Atlanta this past weekend as one of the featured performers during the Midtown Music Fest.

After performing to a packed crowed on Saturday (Sept. 16), the talented entertainer took his girlfriend, Izabela Guedes, along with him to host a party at Atlanta’s Medusa Lounge.

Photos below…

Wiz and Izabela, who have reportedly been dating about 6 months now, pose for a classic club shot above.

The duo chilled in the V.I.P. section all night long at the popular Atlanta nightspot and onlookers reveal that they popped bottles and partied for a while and Wiz even spit a few bars to his songs.

All smiles.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics