Wendy Williams is not here for all the body shamers… and specifically, she’s not here for T.I.’s latest comments about her bikini body.

The talk show host has spoken publicly for the first time about her viral beach photos and sends a special message to Tip, while also shading Tiny’s penchant for plastic surgery.

Wendy addressed all the drama surrounding her bikini shots as she was promoting the upcoming launch of the ninth season of ‘The Wendy Show’ at a press conference in Times Square yesterday, stating:

I was just in Barbados with my husband on vacation. The paparazzi caught me and T.I. referenced my lack of [a] behind.

Williams boasted that she showed restraint against the rapper when he posted those photos on Instagram on Tuesday along with a passive-aggressive caption suggesting he could make fun of Williams, but won’t, because he wants “her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future” when it comes to judging others on TV, but she takes a jab at both him and his wife, stating:

I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done. I could buy one any day. It’s flat.”

As you know, T.I.’s wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has spoken openly about enhancing her appearance through plastic surgery and even shared her story to Williams back in 2014.

As for the shade T.I. threw about Williams moral fiber, she insists that her onstage persona is merely a job and her personal image is way different than what she portrays on the show.

I’m not as shady as people think that I would be in real life,” she said. “I do this for work. I did the scene of pop culture. When it comes to being a good friend and holding a secret, you’re looking at her, believe it or not.

