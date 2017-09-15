NEWSFLASH! Word on the curb is that Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Porsha Williams will be spending quite a bit of camera time together for season 10.

The two wig wearing ‘housewives were recently spotted filming together during a vegan food tasting Thursday night (September 14, 2017).

It’s no secret that Porsha is on the outs with just about every one of her cast mates. The Dish Nation radio host is somewhat “on an island” when it comes to her castmates this season.

Kandi still isn’t dealing with her. Kenya never dealt with her. Nene swore her off a while ago and Cynthia pretty much does what Nene does.

I’ve been told that Cynthia will film with Porsha but only in group settings, so that leaves Kim Zolciak (and of course Sheree Whitfield).

While Phaedra has been begging for her job back, it seems her absence has now forced Porsha to eat crow and cozy up to a woman who many feel is a racist since she slipped up and used the n-word a few seasons back.

[Sidebar: I totally expect Sheree to kiss Kim’s azz… but I honestly thought Porsha was a stronger woman. *sigh* I digress.]

Rumor has it that Porsha hasn’t been getting much camera time lately but that’s not surprising considering how the rest of the cast feels and that her only hope (Kim) isn’t even full time.

For the record, I’m NOT feeling Kim Zolciak’s return… at all and I’m disappointed that Bravo would even force her presence this season.

Clearly having an all Black cast wasn’t something Bravo was willing to do in the Trump era and it’s disheartening, especially considering the fact that they aren’t forcing Orange County, New Jersey or NYC to have a token Black friend.

But again… I digress.

Salute to Porsha for doing what she has to do to keep her bills paid… couldn’t be me.

What do you think about Porsha & Kim’s new alliance?