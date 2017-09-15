Kenneka Jenkins Update: Video Shows Teen Walked Into Freezer Alone…

The disturbing story of Kenneka Jenkins’ death has taken several twists and turns over the past few days, however, many of the stories have mostly been compiled through word of mouth and uninformed ‘facebook investigators’.

Now, a Chicago community activist has come forward to reveal that there’s actually video surveillance of the teens final hours it reportedly shows Jenkins entering a walk-in freezer alone.

A man by the name of Andrew Holmes, who has worked with many police agencies during his years of anti-violence activism, told the Chicago Tribune that Rosemont detectives showed him the video on Wednesday when he showed up seeking answers on behalf of the family.

“The important part is we all wanted to know: Did anybody call her down there?” he said. “Did anybody force her down there? Was there anybody on the other side of the room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no.”

Here’s what Holmes says the video shows:

Jenkins, 19, waits in the lobby of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel after her friends apparently went up to the room in which they had been partying to retrieve some possessions. Jenkins then takes the elevator to a lower level and wanders around, opening doors in an apparently disoriented manner. Finally, he said, Jenkins opens two doors in a kitchen area and enters the walk-in freezer. The doors close behind her and Jenkins is seen no more.

Several less informed Instagram blogs and amateur investigators’ have claimed that the teen was drugged and raped, however after the video reportedly shows that no one forced Jenkins into the area where she died.

Meanwhile, the family of the teen is upset and claiming that Holmes misrepresented them to authorities and was not granted permission to act on their behalf.

Tereasa Martin, Kenneka’s mother, told a Tribune reporter Thursday that she had not seen the video but was planning to review it with her attorney, Larry Rogers, a prominent personal injury lawyer in Chicago.

Questions still surround the teens tragic death but so far, it appears it may have been an unfortunate accident. The family is awaiting toxicology tests to see whether narcotics had been put into her drink.

In a short Facebook Live video broadcast Thursday, Martin asked protesters to keep their demonstrations peaceful and to avoid portraying the incident as a “race thing, because it’s not.”

