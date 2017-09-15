Everyday People! Future & Cher Collab for GAP Campaign… (VIDEO + BTS PHOTOS)

Future joins Cher for a memorable duet.

The chart topping rapper ollows his 3 year-old son’s footsteps (Baby Future recently appeared in a GAP spot as well) as he teams up with the iconic songstress for GAP’s latest installment of its ‘Meet Me in The Gap’ fall campaign.

The unlikely duo makes beautiful music together as they sing a one-of-a-kind cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People”.

Details + video below…

In the video above, the musicians “meet in the gap,” to collaborate on their rendition of the popular song.

Cher, 71, speaks with PEOPLE about collaborating with Future, stating:

“When Gap said they wanted to team me up with a young artist I knew it would be really beautiful,’” Cher, 71, tells PEOPLE of collaborating with Future. “We had a blast together.”

As for Future, he says rocking GAP jeans is has been part of his DNA for a long time.

“It’s part of my DNA, growing up wearing Gap and now to see my son wearing it and in a campaign ties the whole family together,” the 33-year-old rapper tells PEOPLE. “They have something for every age, every person in a family.”

What do you think of Future & Cher’s GAP spot?