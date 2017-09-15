Authorities Release Surveillance Video of Kenneka Jenkins’ Final Moments… (VIDEO)

Earlier today, Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes told the press that he had viewed the surveillance footage and saw Kenneka walk into a freezer alone (click HERE if you missed that).

Police later released the video footage to Kenneka’s mother, who states that she did not authorize Holmes to act on her behalf.

Now, authorities have released 3 short surveillance videos of Kenneka Jenkins’ final moments.

In the footage below, a disoriented Kenneka Jenkins, 19, is shown staggering down several hallways and finally through a kitchen area at the Rosemont, Illinois Crowne Plaza, where she was found dead in a freezer.

The 1st video shows Jenkins staggering off an elevator and down a hallway. A second video shows her stumbling down another hallway, and the final video shows her staggering into a commercial kitchen area.

Many have noted that none of the videos released actually show the teenager opening freezer doors or entering the freezer where she was reportedly found.

Family members and many in the Rosemont community still question the circumstances of the teen’s death and feel that the hotel is covering up something.

Whatever the case, the video should at least clear up all the fake news perpetuated by less than credible instagram blawgs that was circulating about the young teen being set up by her friends.

Hopefully the family finally gets the answers they need in this tragic situation.

What are your thoughts on this surveillance footage?