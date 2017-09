Wendy Williams bikini body has been the talk of the ‘net for the past few days and it’s even sparked a lengthy post from ‘The King’ himself, T.I. Harris.

For the record, the popular talk show host is totally unbothered, as apparent in the following instagram post…

If you’re gonna live in a glass house…I’ll see you Monday and oh yes, I will talk about my beach body. P.S. I never go in the water without a few floatation devices. 🏖👙😘 A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

What do you think about Wendy’s classy clap back?

Are you looking forward to hearing what she has to say on the show?