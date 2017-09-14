Tyrese Gibson hit the net yesterday with a lengthy rant about his ex-wife, but since he’s often ranting online, little did the world know there was a real story behind it all.

The ‘Fast & Furious’ star was apparently attempting to get in front of a big story, but he failed miserably as court documents reveal that he’s being accused of beating his young daughter so bad that she ‘begged for mercy’.

Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma Gibson recently sought and obtained an order of protection against the singer/actor after claims he pinned his daughter to the ground and viciously beat her so hard that she was unable to sit down afterwards.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Norma claims on August 19, while their 10-year-old daughter was staying with the actor, he allegedly “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

She claims the fight started after Tyrese accused his daughter of “stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday.” Norma claims the child was beaten again several times after she “begged for mercy, ” and screamed, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry! Please stop! You’re hurting me!” She says their daughter later told her, “mum, dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”

Tyrese’s former wife says she fears the actor may abduct their daughter to Dubai, where he frequently visits, which would prevent her from bringing their “daughter home from a Muslim country.” She claims he has significant influence and power with the royals in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Norma has been granted a restraining order seeking protection, however Tyrese is adament that her claims are all untrue.

Meanwhile, Tyrese sent the following message to his ex online yesterday…

All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter…… There’s someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you……. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …. But I see the attacks just won’t stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth….. I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you’re looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn’t of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor…… All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I’m famous with money but because I am – that’s my story and I’m sticking to it…. More truths coming soon……. Child custody family issues are the worst…….

The “Fast and Furious” star and his ex have been locked in a vicious divorce and custody battle for years. Norma claims Tyrese has a long history of domestic abuse, and she says he has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and manic behavior.

