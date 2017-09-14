Shad “Bow Wow” Moss hit the net last night with a moment of clarity… he wants someone in his life who has his back.

So like any red blooded American male, he hit the net with a thirst trap.

Details below…

Bow Wow’s swiping was apparently in vain because it seems he couldn’t find someone to just ‘kick-it’ with.

To remedy the situation, the young star decided to publicize his wants and needs to make it clear.

So Bow Wow doesn’t want a relationship but he wants a “partnership” that’s basically a relationship…. chile I guess.

Needless to say, social media dragged him for hours…

What are your thoughts about Bow Wow’s latest thirst trap?