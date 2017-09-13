Spelman College Updates Policy to Allow Admission to Transgender Women…

The policy, which will take effect in the fall semester of 2019, was announced by Spelman president Mary S. Campbell in a letter earlier this month, where she stated:

“Like same-sex colleges all over the country, Spelman is taking into account evolving definitions of gender identity in a changing world and taking steps to ensure that our policies and plans reflect those changes in a manner that is consistent with our mission and the law,” she wrote.

For the record, the letter also notes that “Spelman does not admit male students, including students who self-identify and live consistently as men, regardless of gender assignment at birth.”

This means that butch lesbian women who “live as men” will not be allowed to apply to Spelman College, even though they have still vaginas.

Campbell clarified, however, that any student who is already enrolled in the women’s college who transitions to male while enrolled, will still be allowed to continue their studies and eligible to graduate.

Here’s where they lost me… if the college will allow a male to female transgender who still has his male genitalia, who would they NOT allow a female to male transgender who still has a vagina?

Reports are that it will take about two school years for the policy to be implemented, but how on earth will they ever police it?

So a man can walk in with a wig on and get enrolled but a woman with a short cut fade will be turned away from getting an education? Wow… that’s an eye-opener!

I think that Spelman, being a traditionally female college, should stick to the script and not waiver and if they are going to admit one “male”, they should admit them…. but I digress.

Many feel that Spelman’s new policy is groundbreaking and the National Black Justice Coalition even wrote that the formerly all-female college is ‘breaking down barriers and setting a powerful example of what inclusivity must look like for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).”

“Spelman honors an enduring legacy of sisterhood by educating Black women through a lens that critically examines sexism, patriarchy, transphobia and cis-heterosexism.”

Again… what about gender-confused females who live as male? Will Morehouse be up to accepting them on their campus or are those women who now “live as men” not worthy of a policy change?

Campbell further states in her letter that “Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women’s college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving Black women.”

Spelman seems to be changing the definition of what black “woman” is… and I guess sometimes they have a penis.

What are your thoughts about the controversial policy change for the historically black women’s college?