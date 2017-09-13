Serena Williams Shares First Glimpse of Daughter Alexis Ohanian, Jr. (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Serena Williams introduced her brand new baby girl to the world earlier today (Wednesday, September 13, 2017).

The tennis superstar offered a first glimpse of her adorable daughter via social media as she shared a video story compiled throughout her pregnancy (including that famous photo she posted that accidentally announced she was expecting).

Check out the photos + video below…

Serena captioned the image, “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.” as she introduced her daughter to the world earlier this morning.

The baby girl, whose dad is Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, was born Sept. 1 and weighed in at 6 pounds 14 ounces and in one of the clips, Williams revealed that they were leaving the hospital with the baby after “six, seven days,” sharing,

“It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Williams also noted that the baby already has one grand slam title — because the athlete was pregnant when she competed in the Australian Open in January.