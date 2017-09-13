Serena Williams Shares First Glimpse of Daughter Alexis Ohanian, Jr. (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

The tennis superstar offered a first glimpse of her adorable daughter via social media as she shared a video story compiled throughout her pregnancy (including that famous photo she posted that accidentally announced she was expecting).
Check out the photos + video below…
The baby girl, whose dad is Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, was born Sept. 1 and weighed in at 6 pounds 14 ounces and in one of the clips, Williams revealed that they were leaving the hospital with the baby after “six, seven days,” sharing,
“It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”