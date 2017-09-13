The photo above of Yung Joc of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta rocking a stunning royal blue gown recently went viral on Instagram

In light of Joc’s penchant for perms, his appearance in the blue dress has many questioning his sexuality.

Well, Joc apparently has an explanation for his cross-dressing.

In the video below, Joc says that the viral image is all “internet manipulation’ and attempts to explain how he’s merely taking charge of his publicity via social media.

VIDEO: Joc Explains Why He Was Wearing Blue Dress

Newsflash… y’all probably wondering what the hell is going on… It’s called “internet manipulation.” This is going to be one of the craziest times ever in my life or career when it comes to the internet. Will I take advantage of it or will I be silent?

Joc goes on further explain himself after taking an internet lashing for his choice of attire. Many of his male fans called him out as having sold his soul to reality tv for agreeing to wear a dress and coon for the camera’s.

Joc’s response? ‘It’s just a dress.’

Yeah… I f*cked around… some sh*t had to happen in a situation…. I had to man up and put on a dress. Guess what? It’s just a thread. It’s man made. It’s nothing. If you give me a shield and a spear and but a leather metal belt around my waist… I might look like a mutha-f*ckin roman.

Love & Hip Hop lost me a long time ago, but clearly those involved are willing to do whatever it takes to keep the checks rolling in.

Whatever pays the bills. Right?

What do you think about Yung Joc’s blue dress controversy?