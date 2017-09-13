Your favorite “Awkward Black Girl” Issa Rae is officially a super model after!

The creator, co-writer and star of HBO hit series “Insecure”, took to social media recently to announce that she is the newest face of CoverGirl, joining influential group of women, like Queen Latifah, Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, and Rihanna.

Issa looks amazing!!

I remember being an awkward Black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.

The popular superstar also shared the photo above via Instagram with the following caption:

CoverGirl also took to their social media page to welcome Issa to its beauty brand empire.

Congratulations, Issa! We’re looking forward to seeing all the amazing and magical things that will come out of this collaboration.

What do you think of the “Insecure” star’s model shots?