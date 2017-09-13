The creator, co-writer and star of HBO hit series “Insecure”, took to social media recently to announce that she is the newest face of CoverGirl, joining influential group of women, like Queen Latifah, Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, and Rihanna.
I remember being an awkward Black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head.
Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.
CoverGirl also took to their social media page to welcome Issa to its beauty brand empire.
Congratulations, Issa! We’re looking forward to seeing all the amazing and magical things that will come out of this collaboration.