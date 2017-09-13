Andrè Benjamin (aka Andrè 3000) broke the hearts of Outkast fans everywhere when he decided to retire from rap, but that doesn’t mean he’s not working.

[READ: Andre 3000 Explains Why He Left Rap + What He’s Up To Now…]

Despite his decision to walk away from music, the iconic entertainer has been quite busy these days. He’s partnered with Tretorn as their creator director (click HERE if you missed that) and managed the launch of the brand’s Fall ’17 sneaker collection.

Benjamin has also stepped back into acting and recently landed a new role!

The artist formerly known as 3stacks has reportedly signed on for a role in the upcoming Sci-Fi film ‘High Life’.

According to Variety, Dre will join Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth and Juliette Binoche in the new film, which is directed by Claire Denis.

‘High Life’ revolves around convicts who reduce their time behind bars in exchange for embarking on a dangerous mission to a black hole. The picture is Denis’ English-language feature film debut. A favorite of cinephiles, she is best known for her films “White Material” and “35 Shots of Rum.” Benjamin is best known for his music work as part of the hip hop duo Outkast (under his stage name André 3000). He has also appeared in “Four Brothers” and earned acclaim for his portrayal of Jimi Hendrix in “Jimi: All Is by My Side.

Benjamin also appeared in ABC’s TV series American Crime.

Congrats to the entertainer on his new role!

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Andrè 3000 in film?