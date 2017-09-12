Not So Blind Item: Attorney/Reality Star Reportedly Begging #RHOA Producers For A Job…

Rumor has it that a former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is begging and pleading to return to the popular reality show.

In case you haven’t heard by now, this shady reality star’s contract was NOT renewed for the 10th season of RHOA after she was busted coordinating a massive lie about a fellow cast mate (click HERE if you missed that).

Well apparently despite her being an unwanted addition to the core group, the attorney/housewife hasn’t given up hope.

Details below…

I’ve been telling you guys for months now that it’s a wrap for Phaedra Parks and RHOA, but many insist on spreading rumors that she’s been filming. Unfortunately for Phaedra, those rumors were NOT true.

Last season’s dramatic reunion was the icing on the cake for Phaedra, who spread ‘rape’ rumors about Kandi Burruss and word on the curb is that Kandi wouldn’t sign her contract unless there were assurances that Phaedra was gone.

[FLASHBACK: Kandi Reveals She Almost Quit RHOA Because of Phaedra & Porsha’s Lies… ]

Now that the dust is settled, Parks is hoping that she can return and it’s now being revealed that she’s even been reaching out to the new group of RHOA producers in hopes of returning to the show in some capacity.

She’s desperate for cash. She’s trying to sell one of her homes and lease a recently purchased home because she doesn’t have the substantial income that she was earning on RHOA. She has been in constant contact with producers asking to make a cameo or be part of the series in some capacity. They have repeatedly declined her offers because she no longer has an organic relationship with any of the season 10 cast members. (source)

Phaedra has also reportedly “offered to date and open up more about her personal life”… but apparently no one really cares.

Meanwhile, RHOA cast mates have made it clear that they are not open to having her return to the show.

[READ: Quick Quotes: Kandi Address Phaedra Parks’ Departure… (VIDEO)]

For the record, Porsha Williams is back in the fold but she’s on shaky ground. I’ve been told that she’s someone “on an island” by herself this season, as no one really wants to film with her outside of group activities.

What are your thoughts about Phaedra reportedly begging to return?

Should she be allowed back or is she better off gone?