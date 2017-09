Talk show host Wendy Williams was caught spending some downtime on the beach this past weekend and her bikini body became an instant ‘hot topic’.

Details below…

Wendy rocked a teeny weeny black bikini as she enjoyed some fun in the sun and the ‘tweets’ took the opportunity to make her bodacious beach body a trending topic.

*See's Wendy Williams trending *Clicks on hashtag pic.twitter.com/yQDfcyofda — DChalla Moore (@VIBEZ_419) September 11, 2017

The tweets even threw Queen B in the mix…

What do you think of Wendy’s viral bikini shots?