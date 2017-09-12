ChateauDeLuda40 Ludacris Celebrates 40th Birthday With 50 Friends in Paris… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Rapper/actor Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges celebrated a huge benchmark birthday this past weekend in the city of love surrounded by many of his family and friends.

The popular entertainer rang in his big 40th in style alongside 50 invited guests who all partied with him and his wife, Eudoxie, in a huge castle in France.

Guests included: Jeezy, Larenz Tate, Monyetta Shaw, LaToya Luckett, Kenny Burns, Kim Porter, Eboni Elecktra, Ryan Leslie, Taiye Samuel, Chaka Zulu, Ryan Cameron, DJ Infamous, DJ EClazz and many more.

Photos + video below…

The “Fate of the Furious” star has been partying with his friends and family in Europe for the past week, after his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue-Bridges rented a huge chateau for the group to celebrate in.

Kings And Castles 👑👑🏰 #RealLifeChessMoves #chateaudeluda40 A post shared by Larenz Tate (@larenztate) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Ludacris & Eudoxie pose with Kim Porter, Monyetta Shaw & Eboni Elecktra

Ludacris and all his friends shared photos and video of the extravagant trip on Instagram, revealing they also enjoyed a few days in Paris, before heading to an historic residence in Bouville in Northern France for another big bash on Sunday night as he rang in his birthday on Monday, September 11th.

LeToya Luckett brought along her new fiance, Tommicus Walker.

Ludacris shares a moment with Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron.

Ludacris & Larenz Tate

Luda & Friends enjoy a masked ball

Masks off!

The king & queen of the festivities.