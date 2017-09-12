Just last week it was revealed that Bobby Brown was upset about the way he was being portrayed in TVOne’s upcoming Bobbi Kristina biopic and was filing a lawsuit to block it’s release (click HERE if you missed that).

Welp… it appears that the estate of the Bobbi Kristina has joined in on the suit.

As previously reported, Bobby has already filed suit, claiming the portrayal as a bad dad is defamatory and he is seeking damages in excess of $1 million dollars.

TMZ is reporting today that Bobbi Kristina’s estate has now joined forces with Bobby Brown to stop TV One from airing the biopic on Bobbi Kristina’s life.

Bobbi Kristina’s estate has now joined the lawsuit, claiming the biopic violates Bobbi Kristina’s right to privacy, which they claim survived her death. Bobby Brown has already claimed in his lawsuit the movie falsely shows him as a violent person toward Whitney Houston. The show suggests Bobbi Kristina witnessed the alleged abuse. He also claims the scenes show him as an unloving father.

Bobbi Kristina’s estate and Bobby seek over $2 million in damages and want a judge to block the airing of the show.

[READ: Meet the Cast of TVOne’s Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic… (PHOTOS)]

The film reportedly focuses on Bobbi Kristina’s life after her mom’s 2012 death up to the point where she herself passes in 2015. Unless a judge prevents the release, TVOne has it scheduled to air on October 8th.

[READ: TVOne Releases First Look at Bobbi Kristina Biopic… (VIDEO)]

What do you think about all the drama surrounding Bobbi Kristina’s biopic?