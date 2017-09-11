Social media has been ablaze with questions after a 19-year-old Chicago teen was found dead in a hotel freezer.

Kenneka Jenkins was reportedly partying with her “besties” at a hotel when she somehow went missing.

The friends drove her car back to her mom’s house and alerted the mom that Kenneka was missing which sparked an emotional search by family members.

Kenneka was ultimately found in the hotel’s industrial freezer downstairs a day later, and now family members, acquaintances and social media investigators are all blaming the “friends” for her unexplained death.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the body of Kennesha Jenkins was discovered inside the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel and Conference Center’s walk-in freezer after a nearly 12-hour-long search.

She was officially pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police haven’t revealed an official cause of death for Jenkins nor have they confirmed whether or not foul play is suspected, but a number of people on social media are giving this story the side-eye and believe her friends may have had something to do with her mysterious death.

Kenneka Jenkins’ story has gone viral on Facebook and people are looking at her friends with the “side-eye,” believing that they had something to do with her going missing and her death.

The video below details how Kenneka’s BFF went LIVE moments before she went missing and you can hear a male in the background trying to get Kenneka to “ride with him”. Later, two of Kenneka’s friends were spotted arguing on facebook, blaming each other for what happened.

Jenkins was last seen alive at a party at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel and Conference Center in Rosemont, a Chicago suburb.

According to Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, the 19-year-old left her house (about 16 miles away from the hotel, a 20-30 min. drive) around 11:30 p.m. Friday night (Sep. 8) to hang out with a group of friends. Jenkins was said to be celebrating her new position at her job, a nursing home, according to a local news report.

Gary Mack, a spokesman for Rosemont village, said Jenkins’ sister last spoke to her around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, just two hours later. Mack said witnesses told police they saw Jenkins a party on the hotel’s ninth floor.

In a press conference outside the hotel Sunday morning, Martin said she was having a hard time understanding exactly what happened. “(I’m) horrified,” she said. “It’s something that no one could ever imagine. It’s unbelievable.”

Many on social media have come up with their own theories about how Jenkins’ friends (Irene Roberts, Monifah Shelton and Shamaya Winder) played a part in her murder.

If the ‘net has anything to do with it, this crime will be solved soon. I just pray that Kenneka’s family can find peace during this troubling time.