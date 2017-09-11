Sanaa Lathan totally shocked fans with a new look after she totally shaved her head for a new role.

Last Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she has shaved her head for her new role in Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After.”

Lathan’s ‘big chop’ may seem a bit dramatic but she’s clearly ‘bald for a cause’! The actress, who stars as Violet in the new series, now has a clear slate to rock many looks.

She’s also been documenting Violet’s hair transformation for the past few weeks.

“Nappily Ever After” synopsis:

Violet Jones (Lathan), has a seemingly flawless life — that is, until an accident at the hair salon causes her life to unravel. It is then that she begins to realize that she’s not living the life she really wanted. With the help of a barber and his young daughter, Violet works up the courage to cast aside some of the things she didn’t really need, like her perfectly straightened hair — to find a life that has real meaning.