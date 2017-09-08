Instagram Flexin: Foxy Brown Shares 1st Photo of Daughter…

Newsflash! Old school rapper Foxy Brown is a mom!

Yup… you read right. The ‘ill-na-na’ celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday and shared her good news online with a video clip honoring her new baby girl…

Brown captioned the video with the following ode to her beautiful daughter:

My Gorgeous, Greatest, Gray Eyed BIRTHDAY GIFT! GLORY TO GOD My GREATEST Hit🎀

Obsessively IN LOVE!!!



Soooo adorable!

Brown may have felt the need to leak her own news after talk show host Wendy Williams let the cat out the bag during a ‘hot topics’ segment on September 6th.

Apparently Williams knew something was up a few months back, when she asked Foxy Brown to perform “Stylin’ (Remix)” during one of her fashion presentations. The Brooklyn rapper kindly declined, and apparently she had good reason… she was pregnant!

“Congratulations to Foxy Brown, she had a baby girl,” Williams recently announced on her show.

“No word on exactly who the baby’s father is, but allegedly it’s a reggae star,” Williams continued. “I’m not gonna say his name. Me and Foxy have a working relationship… maybe she’ll call us.”