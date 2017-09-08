Bobby Brown Sues To Block TVOne’s Bobbi Kristina Biopic…

NEWSFLASH! Bobby Brown is NOT HERE for TVOne’s portrayal of his deceased daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Just a few weeks ago, TVOne released a first-look at the upcoming TV movie about the life of Bobbi Kristina Brown (click HERE if you missed that) and it seems Bobby Brown doesn’t want the film to see the light of day.

The superstar singer has reportedly filed a million dollar lawsuit claiming that the Bobbi Kristina biopic is filled with lies and he’s seeking to block it’s release.

According to several online reports, Bobby Brown has filed a lawsuit hoping to stop TVOne from airing it’s upcoming film about Bobbi Kristina Brown’s short-lived life.

In the suit, Brown claims the production used information they obtained while working with him on his 2004 reality show,”Being Bobby Brown,” and used it in the film without his permission.

The ‘New Edition’ singer also notes several inaccuracies in the film, which he feels depicts him in a false light:

He claims the film contains an inaccurate portrayal of his relationship with Whitney Houston, such as scenes depicting him being violent towards his ex-wife.

He claims there are “untrue” scenes that portray Brown as not loving Bobbi Kristina.

Brown also claims the casting call for the movie described him as “a hard drug user” who “devolves into violence and abuse towards his wife.”

Bobby Brown is suing for libel and slander and is seeking damages in excess of a million dollars. He is also looking to block the release of the film, due to air on TV One on October 8. (source)

TVOne has not responded to news of the lawsuit.

