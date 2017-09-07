Jesus Fixed It! Kandi Burruss’ OLG Restaurant Bounces Back After Low Score Health Inspection…

Word on the curb is that Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was hot like fish grease after news leaked about the low grade her Atlanta area restaurant (OLG – Old Lady Gang) scored during a mandatory health inspection.

But have no fear… Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker quickly whipped the staff back into shape after they became too complacent with their jobs.

Details below…

The Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine restaurant, located at 177 Peters Street in Alanta, scored a “C” a few weeks back.

OLG waitstaff were clearly caught off guard when the Fulton County health inspector showed up on August 24, 2017 and it showed in the form of a very low grade (78).

News was kept on the low for a while, but when word began to spread online, the popular reality star demanded a ‘do-over’ and once they knew what to focus on, the restaurant and it’s waitstaff (which consists of several of Kandi’s friends and family) earned a stellar inspection

Kandi recently offered an update on the situation stating:

My thing is this — I can’t believe the one thing people choose to overlook is the fact that our score IS an A.

She continues and shares an explanation for the low score…

Our score is an A. Yes, it was a C for like three days, but for minor things like, someone in the kitchen didn’t have their hair net on — or we ran out of paper towels by the sink. We immediately corrected those things and our score returned to an A.

Kandi wants you to know that despite the initial low grade, cleanliness is no longer a factor at OLG and she personally ensures that they are “on top of things” now…

We love our customers. We do whatever we can to make sure they have an amazing experience. When it comes to cleanliness, we’re more than on top of things. The only complaint I’ve ever received from customers about OLG is the fact there’s a long ass wait!

I’ve only had one experience with OLG and honestly, it was all I needed. There are way better restaurants in Atlanta but if you’re a ‘star seeker’ who cares more about your upgrading your selfie portfolio than the food, then OLG is for you!

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s OLG health inspection drama?