It’s official! Gucci Mane is REALLY a free man now that he’s gotten years shaved off of his probation.

A little over a year after being released from jail, the popular entertainer will reportedly no longer be required to serve a probation period.

According to newly released court documents filed by Gucci Mane’s lawyer, the rapper’s unopposed motion for early termination of his supervised release has been granted.

Judge Steve C. Jones signed off on the documents in Atlanta on August 23rd and Gucci Mane will officially be a free man on September 19, 2017!

Gucci was sentenced to three years prison and three years probation after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon with a firearm back in 2014.

