Nene Leakes, Marlo Hampton, Larenz Tate & More Attend ‘LudaDay’ Weekend Celebrity Bowling Event… (PHOTOS)

The popular “housewife” threw on her best pair of sweats to attend Luda’s star-studded celebrity bowling tournament, which was held Friday, Sept. 1st at Bowlmor lanes in Atlanta, Georgia.
Attendees included: Angela Simmons, Keke Palmer, Mack Wilds, Kenny Burns, Marlo Hampton, Li’l Scrappy & Bambi, Tahiry, Trina, Big K.R.I.T., Nick Grant, Serge Ibaka, Catherine Brewton and more.
Photos below…
Ludacris arrives…
Luda & his good friend Larenz Tate
NBA star John Wall poses with Luda and The-Dream
Marlo Hampton came ready to bowl in a red teletubby outfit paired with Gucci tights.
Catherine Brewton(BMI), Trina, Keke Palmer, Teletubby, Nene Leakes
Trina poses with Scrappy and Bambi.
Actor Mack Wilds strikes a pose.
Ludacris poses with Angela Simmons
Sean Garrett and The-Dream
Guest, Brig Krit, Li’l Fate, Ludacris
PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)