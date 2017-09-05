Nene Leakes, Marlo Hampton, Larenz Tate & More Attend ‘LudaDay’ Weekend Celebrity Bowling Event… (PHOTOS)

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta took time out of her busy schedule to support Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges’ 11th Annual LudaDay Weekend.

The popular “housewife” threw on her best pair of sweats to attend Luda’s star-studded celebrity bowling tournament, which was held Friday, Sept. 1st at Bowlmor lanes in Atlanta, Georgia.

Attendees included: Angela Simmons, Keke Palmer, Mack Wilds, Kenny Burns, Marlo Hampton, Li’l Scrappy & Bambi, Tahiry, Trina, Big K.R.I.T., Nick Grant, Serge Ibaka, Catherine Brewton and more.

Photos below…

Ludacris arrives…

Luda & his good friend Larenz Tate

NBA star John Wall poses with Luda and The-Dream

Marlo Hampton came ready to bowl in a red teletubby outfit paired with Gucci tights.

Catherine Brewton(BMI), Trina, Keke Palmer, Teletubby, Nene Leakes

Trina poses with Scrappy and Bambi.

Actor Mack Wilds strikes a pose.

Ludacris poses with Angela Simmons

Sean Garrett and The-Dream

Guest, Brig Krit, Li’l Fate, Ludacris

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)