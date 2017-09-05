Clifford “T.I.” Harris has been teasing fans for at least 2 years that an ‘ATL’ sequel was in the works.

[READ: It’s Official! T.I. & Lauren London Confirm ATL Sequel… ]

The superstar rapper/actor/reality star admitted a few years back that the project stalled because there were ‘too many cooks in the kitchen’ when it came to financing the project (click HERE if you missed that).

For those of you still waiting on the sequel, the rapper hit the ‘gram recently to update fans that the project is still moving forward.

Shad & New New #ATL2🎥 #OTW A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

T.I. posted a pic of he and Lauren London (aka Shad and New-New from ATL) with the hashtags #ATL2 #OTW (on the way).

He then shared a 2nd post with several other memorable ATL characters…

Family Reunion. A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

As previously stated, Tip’s ATL2 sequel has been in the works for at least 2 years now, so whenever it comes out it better be GREAT!