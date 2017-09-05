Boo’d Up: Lil Scrappy & Bambi Rekindle Relationship + Attend LudaDay Weekend Events… (PHOTOS)

Bambi Benson & Lil Scrappy from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta wore coordinating basketball attire this past weekend as they attending Ludacris’ ‘Luda-Day’ weekend festivities.

The reality show couple have reportedly rekindled their relationship after a long, complicated and messy split.

A few weeks ago, Scrap initiated a “Find the Bam” campaign on social media, asking fans where he could find his longtime love and ex-fiancee. Bambi was “found” at a local club and the two have been together ever since.

#foundthebam A post shared by Lil Scrappy (@reallilscrappy) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Stalker-ish? Maybe. But the efforts worked and the two ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars have been inseparable since Scrappy’s mission was completed.

Most recently, the pair was spotted enjoying each other’s company during Ludacris’ celebrity bowling tournament.

Congrats to the happy couple!

What are your thoughts about Bambi taking Scrappy back? Smart move? or Dumb Decision?

