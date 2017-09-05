Boo’d Up: Lil Scrappy & Bambi Rekindle Relationship + Attend LudaDay Weekend Events… (PHOTOS)

Bambi Benson & Lil Scrappy from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta wore coordinating basketball attire this past weekend as they attending Ludacris’ ‘Luda-Day’ weekend festivities.
The reality show couple have reportedly rekindled their relationship after a long, complicated and messy split.
A few weeks ago, Scrap initiated a “Find the Bam” campaign on social media, asking fans where he could find his longtime love and ex-fiancee. Bambi was “found” at a local club and the two have been together ever since.
Stalker-ish? Maybe. But the efforts worked and the two ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars have been inseparable since Scrappy’s mission was completed.
Most recently, the pair was spotted enjoying each other’s company during Ludacris’ celebrity bowling tournament.