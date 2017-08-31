Public Enemy has been in the news twice in one week! Just last weekend, Professor Griff married Solè (Ginuwine’s Ex Wife) and now two of the group’s major players are battling it out in court!

Flavor Flav is reportedly ‘Fighting the Power’ over his money as he’s filed a lawsuit against fellow founding Public Enemy member Chuck D.

Details below…

Flav is on a mission to get money owed to him from Public Enemy royalties over the years.

Flav apparently co-wrote over 50 of the group’s songs, and he claims Chuck D is getting paid and he’s not.

The pair reportedly have a long-standing agreement to share profits from their music, live concerts and merchandise but Flav says he hasn’t seen a royalty check in years!

But wait… there’s more!

The rapper also claims that his voice and image were used without his consent on the new PE album, “Nothing Is Quick in the Desert,” which was released in June.

Flav says he requested $75k for the record, but only got $7,500. He thought he was going to get the remainder later, but it never came. Flav’s also going after producer Gary G-Wiz for making a deal to create action figures of Public Enemy without his knowledge. In the suit, Flav says Gary got cash from the toy company, but he got zilch. (source)

Flavor Flav’s lawsuit lists Chuck D, Producer Gary G-Wiz and several other PE managers and producers as defendants and he’s suing for lost profits and to stop unauthorized use of his image.

