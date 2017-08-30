Quick Quotes: #RHOA Kandi Burruss Speaks On Kenya Moore’s Marriage & Phaedra Parks’ Departure… (VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is speaking up for at least one of her fellow castmates.

HipHollywood caught up with the entrepreneurial ‘housewife’ earlier this week and inquired about all the drama surrounding season 10, i.e. Phaedra Parks being fired and Kenya Moore’s “fake” marriage.

[READ: #RHOA Cast Question Validity of Kenya Moore Marriage… ]

Kandi shed light on Phaedra Park’s absence and also assured reporters that she ‘felt’ Kenya’s marriage is real.

That ain’t got nutthin’ to do with me. Nothing. I haven’t done any scenes with her. I haven’t seen her. That’s all I can tell you.

I think it’s real. I definitely feel like… she’s married. The other side of that coin is… why does it matter to anyone else. It’s her marriage. It’s not ours. I got a chance to meet her husband. He’s super cool.

What are your thought’s on Kandi’s ‘Quick Quotes’?