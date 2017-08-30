Word on the curb is that Master P. has been getting busy with his business partner, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris (click HERE if you missed that).

While the streets are still talking about how well Tiny is being treated by her new benefactor, Master P. apparently wants to keep it all on the low so he’s totally denying all the buzz and even did a video about it…

Social media is a gift and a curse, let’s kill this body language rumor right now. No I’m not dating tiny I met her for the first time at a GMGB conference and took a picture.

In the video above, the ‘no limit’ soldier denies his connection to the Xscape singer, stating:

Her further clarifies their relationship, stating:

Just for the record we’re doing business she’s the owner of a team and I’m a owner of a team. People must be bored and have no life to entertain this false accusation. The lady that created this rumor stop it! The truth shall set you free! You owe everybody an apology. I gotta lot of respect for T.I. I wish him and his family nothing but the best.

As a reminder, Tiny’s Atlanta Heirs and Master P’s New Orleans Gaters will be going head to head September 23rd in Vegas.

Master P. also promotes the game in the video and throws a bit of lighthearted shade to his business partner, stating:

She’s gonna need Shannon Brown and the whole Atlanta Hawks team to beat my New Orleans Gators! Meta World Peace The Three Headed Monsters The Gonzalez Twins, just to name a few! Come Witness History at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas! It ain’t a rumor the Gators gonna beat the Heirs! #GatorPower

What do you think about Master P’s video explanation of his dating status?