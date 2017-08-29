Earlier this year, it was revealed that the story of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s short life and tragic death was coming to the small screen near you.

TV One recently released the trailer for the TV movie “Bobbi Kristina,” which stars actress Joy Rovaris in the title role.

In the video above, Bobbi Kristina is shown struggling after her mother’s death and at odds with others regarding her relationship with her brother/family friend Nick Gordon (portrayed by Nadji Jeter).“He’s the single best thing that’s happened to me since my mom,” Rovaris as Brown yells at her aunt Pat Houston, who is played by Vivica A. Fox.

As you know, Bobbi Kristina was the only child of the late superstar Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown and she was only 22-years old when she died in 2015, six months after being found unresponsive in the bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home.

Bobbi Kristina’s was found almost three years to the day after her famous mother accidentally drowned in a bathtub in Beverly Hills, and sadly both mother and daughter became victims of the vices Houston had fought for much of her career.

“Bobbi Kristina” premieres October 8 at 7 p.m. on TV One.

Will you be tuning in??