Jeremy Meeks who? Meet Mekhi Lucky. The brand new felon making the waves online these days who’s been referred to as the new and improved ‘Prison Bae’!

Lucky’s mugshot isn’t any thing to brag about, but his one blue eye (caused by a rare birth defect) is apparently melting hearts around the globe now that his mugshot(s) have gone viral.

Lucky has been quite fortunate these days as he’s moving past his days behind bars.

His arrests reportedly stem from charges of speeding, stolen vehicle and probation violations, but that hasn’t stopped the net from drooling over his dark skin and one blue eye.

For those of those wondering, the blue eye is 100% real and the result of a rare condition called heterochromia. The condition has landed the former felon into being quite a commodity in photography and he’s reportedly landed a gig with St. Claire models.

What do you think of this brand new ‘Prison Bae’?

Hot? or Nah?

