Phaedra Parks came out of seclusion this past weekend to attend Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s Album release concert in Atlanta.

The former ‘Real Housewife of Atlanta’ star posed with the gospel singer who through her Tasha Cobbs Ministries (TCM) hosted an album release celebration for Leonard’s third album, ‘HEART. PASSION. PURSUIT’.

Other attendees included Shekinah Jo Anderson, Bishop William Murphy, Kierra Sheard, Jimi Cravity, Breona Lawrence, Anna Golden, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Catherine Brewton, Bishop Travis Jennings, Pastor John Gray, Aventer Gray, Y’Anna Crawley, Todd Galberth, Pastor Kim White, Bryan Pierce and more

More photos + details below…

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The event was hosted at Leonard’s home church, The dReam Center Church of Atlanta and the Grammy® Award-winning songstress packed the church with an overflow of church members and fans looking to celebrate Leonard’s amazing success and accomplishments.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Kiera Sheard onstage

The event was streamed live on Facebook and available live on The Word Network. TCM gave fans the opportunity to meet their hometown star with a meet and greet and album signing prior to the show.

Shekinah Jo poses with John Gray (Book of John Gray) and his wife Aventer Gray.

For the record, the “church folks” apparently have some issues with Nicki Minaj being a feature on the album, however Pastor John Gray eloquently addressed it at 3:13 in the video below…

Kierra Sheard

Phaedra Parks

Pastor Kim White

Catherine Brewton (BMI)

The highly anticipated album, HEART. PASSION. PURSUIT. (Motown Gospel), from multiple Stellar and Dove Award winner and, GRAMMY®-Award winning recording artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard, is available now in stores, and online everywhere.

PHOTOS: Tonya Reeves & Michael Walker/UMeek Images