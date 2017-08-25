NEWSFLASH! Nick Gordon, who was held legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015, will not have to go to court over the brutal kidnapping/assault of his latest girlfriend.

Gordon was arrested in Sanford, FL last June after allegedly laying hands on Laura Leal (click HERE if you missed that).

Gordon plead “not guilty” to the allegations, but it was Laura’s inconsistent statements (and her direct request to the judge) that led to prosecutors decision to drop charges against Gordon.

According to TheDailyMail:

Leal, who in June called Gordon ‘psychotic,’ had initially been helpful with the police’s investigation. However, it said, ‘Leal became unhappy with the criminal justice process’ and started harranguing police to get them to drop the case. She then put down her demands in writing – first in a written statement that she didn’t want to continue prosecution, and then by writing directly to the judge in charge of the case.

In addition to her direct request, Laura also reportedly made ‘statements that indicated further or conflicting accounts of the original incident’.

Apparently that, plus the fact that she was the only witness to the alleged incident, led to the prosecutor’s decision to shut the case down.

Gordon is no longer facing criminal charges in the case, however court documents reveal that he successfully completed a four hour Anger Management Course and a four hour Alcohol and Substance Abuse Course prior to the notice of no prosecution.

What do you think of Nick Gordon dodging yet another legal bullet?