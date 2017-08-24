Usher Raymond has been silent for a while but word on the curb is that he’s finally responded to at least ONE of the pesky STD lawsuits that’s been filed against him.

The singer claims in new documents filed that the Georgia “Jane Doe” could have been infected by anyone and he throws a bit a shade in his response about how she should have known better than to have “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex”.

According to TMZ, Usher has responded to the $20 Million dollar lawsuit filed by a Georgia woman who claims he gave her genital herpes back in April.

In Usher’s legal docs, obtained by TMZ, he notes her lawsuit says nothing about whether she had been tested prior to their alleged sexual encounter. He says, “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.”

Usher also notes in the docs that the “mystery woman” could have very well contracted the STD AFTER their alleged encounter.

In addition to his shady response, the singer also slut shames his sex partner saying she assumed the risk of getting herpes by having “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex”…

[Sidebar: AS IF SHE WAS THE ONLY PARTY INVOLVED IN THE ENCOUNTER! *sigh* I digress… ]

Whatever the case, Usher didn’t attack the lawsuit by saying he doesn’t have herpes, he merely blames the woman for choosing to sleep with him.

TMZ also notes that Usher’s lawyer feels that the woman has no cause to secretly file her lawsuit…. as you know, she’s one of many Jane/John Does.

In his response, Usher also asks the judge to throw out this particular lawsuit.

What do you think about Usher’s response to his Georgia case?