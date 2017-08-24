R. Kelly Channels Michael Jackson For Message to Atlanta Fans… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH! R. Kelly is ready to ‘turn up’ in the ATL!

As you know, the embattled singer has faced a tumultuous month filled with statutory rape & sex cult accusations, which even resulted in Atlanta officials attempting to cancel his upcoming Wolf Creek concert (click HERE if you missed that).

For the record, Kellz August 25th concert is proceeding as planned and he’s called on Michael Jackson to send a very special message to fans…

R. Kelly posted a clip of the classic video above of Michael Jackson getting his life to “Ignition” with the following caption:

It’s interesting that Kellz channelling the spirit of Michael Jackson, being that he faced his own battles with the morality police for his love of children.

But ok.