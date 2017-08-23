R. Kelly Denies Latest Scandelous Allegations + Threatens Legal Action… (VIDEO)

R. Kelly’s name has been in the new this week after new allegations were revealed that he’d been involved with several underaged girls over the years and had even paid them to keep quiet (click HERE if you missed that).

The woman involved, Jerhonda Pace, is now 22 years old and has come forward to share her story with the world after Kelly apparently failed to honor their payment agreement.

Now, the “step in the name of love” singer is speaking out in the form of a prepared statement where he vows to take legal action against his detractors.

Details below…

Jerhonda Pace spoke out in a BuzzFeed interview yesterday, where she detailed meeting R. Kelly when she was 15 years old.

Pace also revealed that she was violating a confidentiality agreement by coming forward with her story.

The settlement draft stipulates that for both Kelly and Pace, “the terms and existence of this Agreement and of the [earlier] 2010 Settlement Agreement shall be strictly confidential.” It includes a “non-disparagement clause” detailing that “the parties agree that they each shall refrain from any and all conduct, verbal or otherwise, that disparages or damages… the reputation, good will or standing in the community of the other party.”

The allegations against Mr. Kelly are false, and are being made by individuals known to be dishonest. It is clear these continuing stories are the result of the effort of those with personal agendas who are working in concert to interfere with and damage his career. Mr. Kelly again denies any and all wrong doing and is taking appropriate legal action to protect himself from ongoing defamation.

A few hours after the latest news was released, R. Kelly’s team released the following statement:

Welp… it appears Kellz may be planning on enforcing his confidentiality agreement.

What are your thoughts about these latest R. Kelly allegations?