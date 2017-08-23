Apparently Donald Trump has at least one black supporter and he’s been spotted at a number of political rallies over the past year waving a “Blacks for Trump” sign.

“Michael the Black Man” is often strategically posted up in the crowd directly behind Donald Trump, so it’s impossible to miss him and his questionable enthusiasm.

The strategically placed black man hasn’t gone unnoticed by the masses and he’s apparently prompting widespread fascination and has many asking the question, “Who the hail is “Michael the Black Man”???

During Trump’s Phoenix rally, “Michael the Black Man” held up a sign that read “BLACKS FOR TRUMP” while rocking a T-shirt proclaiming that “TRUMP & Republicans Are Not Racist.”

The Washington Post recently revealed that “Michael the Black Man” is also variously known as Michael Symonette, Maurice Woodside and Mikael Israel.

His presence has inspired not only trending Twitter hashtags but a great deal of curiosity and Google searches. Internet sleuths find the man’s bizarre URL “Gods2.com” , an easily accessible gateway to his strange and checkered past.

In case you’re wondering about who the strategically placed “black man” is, he’s referred to by the news outlet as a “radical fringe activist from Miami” who once belonged to a violent black supremacist religious cult, and he also runs a handful of amateur, unintelligible conspiracy websites.

He has called Barack Obama “The Beast” and Hillary Clinton a Ku Klux Klan member. Oprah Winfrey, he says, is the devil. Most curiously, in the 1990s, he was charged, then acquitted, with conspiracy to commit two murders.

But Michael the Black Man clearly loves President Trump or at least he loves the attention he receives by standing behind Trump on camera.

.@realDonaldTrump praises "Blacks for Trump" signs at FL rally: "Blacks for Trump. You watch. You watch." https://t.co/nbcZRDpXl9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 25, 2016

Here’s a little history about Uncle Ruckus “Michael The Black Man” courtesy of The New Times:

Before he started calling himself Michael the Black Man, the man identified as Maurice Woodside. Around 1980, he joined a cult led by Hulon Mitchell Jr., who went by Yahweh Ben Yahweh and eventually turned violent, reported the New Times. The two men met when Woodside was 21. Woodside followed Yahweh’s fiery teachings for years, even after the leader allegedly denied his dying, cancer-stricken mother medical treatment and instead prescribed her “vegetables, nuts and herbs,” prosecutors once said in court, according to the New Times. n the early 1990s, the New Times reported, Woodside, Yahweh and 14 other members of the cult were arrested by federal agents and charged with racketeering and conspiracy in 14 murders and a firebombing, reported the New Times. Ricardo Woodside, Maurice’s brother, had once been in the cult but left after his mother’s death. Woodside testified in court that his brother had helped beat a man named Aston Green, who argued with Yahweh and was taken to the Florida Everglades and beheaded with a dull machete, reported the New Times. He also testified that Maurice Woodside was the cult member who stabbed a Louisiana man named Leonard Dupree in the eye with a sharpened stick. Yahweh was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Maurice Woodside, who denies the cult was violent or murderous, was acquitted along with six others. “You know why I wasn’t scared?” Woodside told the New Times in 2011, speaking of those charges. “Because Yahweh wasn’t scared!” In later years, Woodside changed his name to Maurice Symonette. Eventually, he became Michael the Black Man, an anti-Democrat — or as he calls them, Demon-crat — who preaches the Bible and abhors homosexuality. He started a private radio station, BOSS 104.1 FM, to broadcast his radical beliefs, and began causing a ruckus in public.

It’s unclear whether the White House or Trump’s campaign officials are aware of Michael the Black Man’s turbulent history or extreme political views, but I’m assuming they’re just happy to have a black person willing to stand behind Donald Trump.

My eye keeps coming back to this older white woman holding up a "Blacks for Trump" sign to Trump's left pic.twitter.com/lOdcjQ8wqy — Catherine Thompson (@KT_thomps) October 12, 2016

The Washington Post has a great expose on the man behind the sign so CLICK HERE to read it in it’s entirety. One thing’s for sure, “Michael The Black” man certainly has a checkered past (as does a lot of Trump’s allies).