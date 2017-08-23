Meet Tyrone Kemp, 26.

Kemp posed for the mugshot above after being arrested yesterday at the Union City car dealership where he worked.

Authorities arrested him after 3 weeks of investigation surrounding the death of a transgender woman who was found fatally shot in her car in an Atlanta suburb.

Details below…

Troy “Tee Tee” Dangerfield was found dead in her car outside the South Hampton Estates in College Park, Georgia on July 31. She was shot multiple times.

The arrest of Tyrone Kemp on a malice murder charge came after several weeks of investigations which revealed evidence that Kemp, 26, was with Dangerfield when she was killed.

They have not said if Dangerfield’s gender played a role in the deadly shooting.

Following the arrest, Dangerfield’s family issued a statement to Channel 2:

Our family would like to express their significant gratitude to the College Park police department and the detectives who worked Tee Tee’s case. This arrest helps bring some closure to our grieving family.”

According to the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, transgender and queer civil rights organization, at least 22 transgender people were killed in the United States in 2016, the most recorded by Human Rights Campaign.

Dangerfield, 32, was added to the 2017 edition of that list. She is No. 16.

