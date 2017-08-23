Issa Fake?! #RHOA Stars Question Validity of Kenya Moore’s Marriage…

Kenya Moore has been known to tell a lie or two (or three, or four) about her love life, so it’s no surprise that her quickie marriage is being questioned.

[READ: If You Care: Kenya Moore’s Husband Revealed, Meet Marc Daly… (PHOTOS)]

Word on the curb is that the newly “married” housewife is being put on blast as having orchestrated a fake marriage and it’s the RHOA OG’s that are leading the charge.

Details below…

It’s no secret that I’ve felt that Kenya Moore’s island themed wedding was a sham from the beginning, but I was honestly hoping that she’d finally found love and wasn’t pretending with Marc Daly the way she had pretended that she had an African Prince.

But who am I fooling?!? Kenya’s antics are about as predictable as the sun rising every morning and now, it seems that most of Moore’s fellow ‘housewives’ are giving her the side-eye as well.

Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield and Nene Leakes are reportedly the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s questionable island wedding to Marc Daly and they apparently feel that the wedding is a complete sham!

As you know, Kim and Kenya got into a heated debate at Nene Leakes’ white party a few weeks back (click HERE if you missed that) and that argument apparently sparked Kim’s desire to prove that Kenya’s wedding was merely a production for publicity and was not a legal marriage.

According to Radar Online, Kenya’s fake wedding has been a hot topic on the set of season 10, especially since Kenya has still failed to provide any solid “proof” that her marriage is valid.

“At a recent taping, the RHOA cast grilled Kenya about the details of her relationship and why she chose to wed after being single for so long,” the insider said. “The group consensus is that her marriage was never recorded and that she does not have a wedding license. Kenya feels the entire ordeal was instigated by Kim in retaliation for their blow-up at Sheree’s housewarming party last year, where she took shots at her husband, Kroy.” “Additionally, Kenya confronted Nene, who did not come to her defense regarding the rumors, causing a rift between the two,” the insider concluded. “Nene has made it very clear this season she is not tolerating anyone who steps out of line with her during filming. Thus far, she’s had intense spats with both Kenya and Porsha.”

Kenya’s only recourse at this point would be to produce a fake marriage license to go along with her fake wedding.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s marriage being questioned?