RHOA Fashion Flop Sheree Whitfield Launches ‘She By Sheree’ T-Shirt Line…

Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have flopped at creating her fashion line in the past, but she’s finally making major moves!

Sheree launched ‘She By Sheree’ back in 2009 with a huge soireè (aka the fashion show with no fashions), but less than a year later, she blamed Atlanta for not being ‘cultured’ enough for her invisible fashions (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, perhaps a new line of t-shirts might be a better fit for her demographic.

Sheree hit Instagram yesterday with the following announcement:

SUPER EXCITED to have #SheByShereé signature Who Gon Check Me Boo T’s featured in the [email protected] x Hanes shop launched TODAY! Big THANK YOU @[email protected] for this exiting collaboration!

Yup… it’s official! After nearly 10 years in the making Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has a new T-shirt available for purchase.

The shirt, made in collaboration with Olivia Kim and Hanes, features an image of Sheree with her classic “Who got’ check me boo” line.

Since Atlanta clearly isn’t a target market, Sheree plans to hawk her shirts at Nordstrom locations in Seattle and Bellevue, Wash, Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Texas , Chicago, IL and Vancouver, B.C.

Will you be rocking your ‘She by Sheree’ t-shirt?