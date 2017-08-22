It’s no secret that blended families are difficult and apparently Kevin Hart’s brood of baby makers is no different.

Torrei Hart, the ex-wife and mother of Kevin’s two kids was dragged into some very public family drama this past weekend, when Eniko Hart, Kevin’s current wife and soon to be mother of his 3rd child.

Harts love triangle is no secret to industry insiders, but apparently Eniko chooses to ignore what we all saw unfold.

A little background on this whole Hart family drama…

In honor of their 1 year anniversary, Eniko posted the photo above to Instagram with the following caption,

When a commenter noted that Eniko shouldn’t be so quick to brag about a relationship that began when he was still married to the mother of his two children, she quickly responded.

Eniko’s responses drew a response from Torrei, who shut it all down with class…

Torrei has even been captured on video, stating “numbers don’t lie”…

“We have made successful strides to become a loving co-parenting family but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. “You, Kevin and I know the truth.”

Torrei acknowledged that Eniko was wrong in her assessment of the situation but kept it PC, with the following statement:

Kevin has also responded to the drama, but instead of supporting his pregnant wife, he basically promotes his new book…

That moment when you meet somebody on the street who knows more about your life than you. Huh? Huh?! But… huh?!” he said. “Gonna be honest with you people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh, man. I had a person tell me what they thought was factual information about me while they were talking to me… Huh?!”

Hart goes on to explain that he had opened up about his life “into great detail” in 2017 memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons and in his stand-up comedy, asking viewers, “(Is that) still not enough? No? That’s not enough?”

“That’s what I love about stand up comedy man, you got that microphone, you got that stage, you take advantage of it,” he said. “This next hour will be my best hour yet ‘cause moments like this act as nothing but material for your boy.”

Hart and Torrei, who share children Heaven and Hendrix, filed for divorce in 2010 and it was finalized in 2011. He married Eniko Parrish in August 2016 and they announced their baby news this past May.

The new cheating allegations come just weeks after the funnyman was accused of cheating on Parrish after he was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman in a car. He subsequently denied those allegations, stating the claims were “absolutely not true.”

What do you think of the Hart’s blended family drama?