New Report Alleges R. Kelly Paid Off Several Girls After Underaged Sex…

A explosive new report reveals that the superstar singer has been paying off his young conquests for years and has avoided criminal prosecution over they years by making them all sign confidentiality agreements.

Oddly enough, none of this would have ever been disclosed had it not been for a brave young lady named Jerhonda Pace, who is basically violating her legal agreement to speak out, alleging that she had a sexual relationship with R.Kelly when she was underage.

Jerhonda Pace tells Buzzfeed News that she was just 15 when she met R. Kelly, her musical idol, outside his child pornography trial.

The alleged underage sexual relationship with him that followed and subsequent payouts mirror decades of allegations against the singer. Now the 24-year-old mother of three is speaking out.

As to why she’s now speaking out, she says,

If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do. I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him. He’s brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson. I just really hope I can help these women out. Kelly needs to be stopped.

In 2008, Jerhonda was a 15-year-old sophomore from Chicago’s south suburbs who cut high school every day to attend R. Kelly’s trial on 14 counts of making child pornography. She was quoted in national media stories defending her musical idol. Pace says she met Kelly when he was walking into the court building. The star “seemed like a cool guy, and he would always speak to me when he saw me,” she recalls. She even got the singer’s autograph, which she provided to BuzzFeed News.

He didn’t have anything to sign, and neither did I, but my friend reached into her pocket and found an old bank slip, so I got his autograph on her bank slip. I laminated that.

In May 2009, a friend and employee of Kelly’s friended Pace on Myspace, and invited her to a party Kelly was throwing at his mansion in suburban Olympia Fields, Illinois. Pace, who had just turned 16, says she lied to her parents, telling them she was going to a friend’s house. She says,

I was a bit nervous. Even though I had already met him at his trial, I was like literally at his house, so it did not feel real.

She remembers Kelly calling her over to the bar and telling her he had noticed her at the trial. He then asked for her cell phone and entered his number in it.

At the time I was still, you know, pretty starstruck, so I was in disbelief.

Pace says she did not tell Kelly she was underage, and would later tell private investigators she claimed to be 19 years old at the time. (The age of consent in Illinois is 17.) Not long after, on June 5, 2009, Pace was invited to his home again.

He told me that he wanted me to undress for him [and] walk back and forth like I was modeling.

The two then had oral sex and, Pace said in interviews and her 2010 polygraph interview, Kelly made his first attempt to ensure that she did not talk about their sexual relationship by having her write out and sign letters stating that she had stolen jewelry and cash from him and that her parents had set her up to blackmail him. Pace says she did as instructed, but none of the charges were true.

On the next visit, on June 9, Pace says Kelly gave her an alcoholic drink he called Sex in the Kitchen, which is also the name of a song he released in 2005. “I was drunk, because I wasn’t used to alcohol,” Pace says. The two had intercourse; Pace says she was a virgin, and Kelly thought that was exciting.

If Kelly was previously unaware of Pace’s age, she says she told him for certain that she was 16 on July 17, 2009, a claim she also made in the aforementioned documents. “I gave him my state ID,” she says. She recalls that Kelly told her things were fine, but that she should tell anyone who asked that she was 19, and act like she was 25.

Over the next seven months, Pace says she had sex with Kelly repeatedly. Without asking her permission, Kelly filmed most of the encounters on his iPhone or a video camera on a tripod, Pace says and a settlement draft reiterates.

I had to call him ‘daddy,’ and he would call me ‘baby.’ He wanted me to have two pigtails, and I had to go out and find little schoolgirl outfits.

Pace says that she started spending weekends with Kelly at his Olympia Fields home. While she was in the mansion, she says, she had to follow Kelly’s “rules,” which included dressing in baggy clothes, turning over her phone, and asking permission to shower, eat, go to the bathroom, and leave the property. If she broke the rules, she says, she was mentally and physically abused.

Pace says she ended her relationship with Kelly in January 2010 after the two had an argument when Kelly caught her texting a friend. “I was slapped and I was choked and I was spit on,” she says, a claim repeated in the settlement draft and corresponding polygraph.

Buzz feed reports that Pace and her first attorney negotiated a large settlement with Kelly in return for Pace signing a nondisclosure agreement and declining to pursue any charges or other claims against Kelly.

Down the line, Pace says and other sources confirmed, she went on to sign a 2nd settlement agreement with Kelly after he failed to honor the payment agreements. In that period, Pace’s settlement was far from Kelly’s only expense: In 2009, Kelly divorced his second wife, Andrea Lee, with whom he had three children, and he was paying spousal and child support. In 2012, Kelly owed the IRSnearly $5 million in unpaid taxes dating back to 2005. In 2013, the star sold the Olympia Fields mansion once valued at more than $5 million for $950,000 years after it went into foreclosure. BuzzFeed News reviewed a subsequent payment made by Kelly’s management company, RSK Enterprises LLC, to Pace as recently as July 15, 2015.

The settlement draft stipulates that for both Kelly and Pace, “the terms and existence of this Agreement and of the [earlier] 2010 Settlement Agreement shall be strictly confidential.” It includes a “non-disparagement clause” detailing that “the parties agree that they each shall refrain from any and all conduct, verbal or otherwise, that disparages or damages… the reputation, good will or standing in the community of the other party.” Pace says that she could face legal action for violating the terms of her agreement by talking publicly about her experience with Kelly. But given Kelly’s continued personal and professional success, and the crimes she says he committed, she says speaking out is worth the risk. “I’ve been holding this in for so many years, and to see that he always gets away with it, it’s just not right.”

